WHISTLEBLOWERS 7.1.23 @12PM: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP3)
Most Favored Nation (MFN) trade status was temporary for the Chinese Communist Party in 1993 and became permanent in 2000. The globalization that gave the CCP MFN trade status also enslaved the entire nation and people.
最惠國貿易地位在1993年對中共來說是暫時的，並在2000年成為永久的。全球化賦予中共最優惠的貿易地位，也是整個國家和人民被奴役。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@ryanmatta @mosenglish @moschinese
