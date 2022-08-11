The Financial and Real Estate Situations in Communist China is Destined to Collapse

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https://gnews.org/post/p16yn3ae8
The financial and real estate situation in Communist China is destined to collapse. Then the Communist Party will print a lot of money and to forbid people from withdrawing their money in their bank accounts