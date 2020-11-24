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15) Wi-Fried (2016) ABC Catalyst Australia Investigates Wi-Fi Health Concerns
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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20 views • November 24, 2020
Wi-Fried (2016) ABC Catalyst Australia Investigates Wi-Fi Health Concerns | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 01/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZyrsYKzqsA

This is a first rate documentary on Wi-Fi from the Australian ABC program ‘Catalyst’ screened on16th February 2016. I place it on this channel only because the ABC has a policy of not screening their programs longer than a few months, so to honour the superb work of this doco I present it in its entirety.

Original site/link: http://www.abc.net.au/catalyst/stories/4407325.htm

Wi-Fried? Could Wi-Fi-enabled devices be harmful to our health? You cannot see it or hear it but Wi-Fi blankets our homes, our schools and our cities. Australia's safety agency says there's no evidence of harm, but that's not the same as saying its safe. A growing number of scientists are concerned that the widespread use of Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi-enabled devices could be slowly making us sick. In this Catalyst investigation, Dr Maryanne Demasi explores whether our wireless devices could be putting our health at risk.
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