© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
15) Wi-Fried (2016) ABC Catalyst Australia Investigates Wi-Fi Health Concerns
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • November 24, 2020
Wi-Fried (2016) ABC Catalyst Australia Investigates Wi-Fi Health Concerns | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 01/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZyrsYKzqsA
This is a first rate documentary on Wi-Fi from the Australian ABC program ‘Catalyst’ screened on16th February 2016. I place it on this channel only because the ABC has a policy of not screening their programs longer than a few months, so to honour the superb work of this doco I present it in its entirety.
Original site/link: http://www.abc.net.au/catalyst/stories/4407325.htm
Wi-Fried? Could Wi-Fi-enabled devices be harmful to our health? You cannot see it or hear it but Wi-Fi blankets our homes, our schools and our cities. Australia's safety agency says there's no evidence of harm, but that's not the same as saying its safe. A growing number of scientists are concerned that the widespread use of Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi-enabled devices could be slowly making us sick. In this Catalyst investigation, Dr Maryanne Demasi explores whether our wireless devices could be putting our health at risk.
This is a first rate documentary on Wi-Fi from the Australian ABC program ‘Catalyst’ screened on16th February 2016. I place it on this channel only because the ABC has a policy of not screening their programs longer than a few months, so to honour the superb work of this doco I present it in its entirety.
Original site/link: http://www.abc.net.au/catalyst/stories/4407325.htm
Wi-Fried? Could Wi-Fi-enabled devices be harmful to our health? You cannot see it or hear it but Wi-Fi blankets our homes, our schools and our cities. Australia's safety agency says there's no evidence of harm, but that's not the same as saying its safe. A growing number of scientists are concerned that the widespread use of Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi-enabled devices could be slowly making us sick. In this Catalyst investigation, Dr Maryanne Demasi explores whether our wireless devices could be putting our health at risk.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.