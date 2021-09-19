COVID ICU NURSE WHISTLEBLOWER NICOLE WHITLEY "YOU'RE BEING LIED TO"

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VLTV
Covid ICU Nurse Whistleblower Nicole Whitley blows the lid off of what's going on in hospitals all across the country. She's heroic and fearless .. We need more like her to continue to speak truth about the genocide that is taking place.
Angie and I are going back to our interview format We already have some dynamic whistleblowers scheduled in the near future. Stay Tuned.
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