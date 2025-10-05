BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FLAT EARTH - 1935 FILM
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
168 views • 1 day ago

FLAT EARTH NOTES :

WAKE THE FUCK UP SHORTS :


https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRsnkoP1/


******************************

[OPEN YOUR REALITY] DAVID WEISS FLAT EARTH INTERVIEW PART 2 - WITH OPEN YOUR REALITY [JUL 20, 2021]

DIRTH Interviews BITCHUTE Channel

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jsmb0k2oBQmO/


FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast


MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.


science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education


'She Gets It' : 'The Best Presentation I have ever seen by a 8 year old Girl!'

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/25066

https://gab.com/DisclosureLibrary/posts/109746776300624546


[Previous Posts]

https://gab.com/DisclosureLibrary/posts/108958214496174771

https://gab.com/DisclosureLibrary/posts/109689841510900154


EXPLORING THE PLANE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0k9OtqZ3a97j/


PILOTS CLAIM EARTH IS FLAT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WpJ1xxdWX4Fo/

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21065


JIM CARREY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hpf1_ewI5EI

AND THEY ARE BUYING IT

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/19042


DITRH

https://www.youtube.com/@DITRH

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kmACM8MNFyzs/


HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8a7gkYdvr7G/


Byrd KNEW

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/23443


NASA Not A Space Agency

JPL Just Plain Lies/FakeX/

Scientology/CIA/ Nazi's/KGB/uFOOLogist [Pedo Protectors] Illuminati/ Cabal/Jesuits/Freemasons

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/22805

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/22405

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21717

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/20531

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21055

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/20818

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21475

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21073

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/22252


WELCOME

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/18784


https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRssJquP/


https://www.bitchute.com/video/up1yboIVUTgZ/


FAKE NASA MOON MISSION ?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/r2WGpyF7vcFg/


Shared from and subscribe to:

VeteransAgainstTreason

https://rumble.com/user/VeteransAgainstTreason?e9s=src_v1_cbl


Keywords
real scienceeducationtruthflat earth
