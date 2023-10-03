"THE FAIREST OF THEM ALL" - CHINA'S SUPREMACY, FUTURE PANDEMICS & THE ARROW OF THE TONGUE

#CHINA #PANDEMIC #BEAST WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: China will be the new global hegemony as America fades to obscurity. Zika virus, ebola and other bioweapons- coupled with the resurgence of ancient diseases- will wreak havoc in the future. The tongue will be extremely dangerous in the Beast system. Hear the word of the Lord.





Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/29/the-fairest-of-them-all-february-15-2021/





RUSSIA & CHINA PLAYLIST: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKrsrYmbpBzTVyOKGCJBzE-u&feature=shared





PROPHECIES OF FUTURE DISEASES/ PANDEMICS:

Behold A Pale Horse (Ebola)/: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/10/behold-a-pale-horse-july-10-2019/

Disease & Decay In America (Quarantines, New Diseases): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/08/02/disease-decay-in-america-june-18-2021/

Satan As An Angel of Light: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/17/satan-as-an-angel-of-light-december-8-2021/

Behold A Pale Horse, Pt 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/09/behold-a-pale-horse-pt-2-june-8-2022/





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If you are outside the USA please do not use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- ma[email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please do not use Cashapp. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice

GOOGLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjEyMTI2ODU1NzYvc291bmRzLnJzcw



