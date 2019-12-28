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BA DA BOOM! Truth via X-Files (MIRRORED)
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435 views • December 28, 2019
BA DA BOOM! Truth via X-Files (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/qiXGBUx4wgA
Ohhh... I so long for that ideal world. Unfortunately, the human race is moving fast in the opposite direction. Forgot to say that this truth dropped on X-Files was deliberate, perhaps to see how many of us would recognize it as truth, and how many are still asleep, only recognizing it as fiction.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
X-Files
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M72lybIMGLo
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/qiXGBUx4wgA
Ohhh... I so long for that ideal world. Unfortunately, the human race is moving fast in the opposite direction. Forgot to say that this truth dropped on X-Files was deliberate, perhaps to see how many of us would recognize it as truth, and how many are still asleep, only recognizing it as fiction.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
X-Files
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M72lybIMGLo
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