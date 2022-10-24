Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Lies About Ukraine With Scott Ritter
162 views
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
Published a month ago |

Watch this eye-opening interview by Clayton Morris, of 'Redacted News', with guest, Scott Ritter, a former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer and Chief United Nations weapons inspector, who also served as a junior military analyst during Operation Desert Storm.

The interview is long but well worth watching and listening to.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Video Source:

'Redacted' with Clayton Morris

https://rumble.com/c/Redacted


Opening & closing theme music:

‘Undercover Spy’ by David Fesliyan

‘Too Much Funk’ by Steve Oaks (Fesliyan Studios)


https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/about

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE:

There is no connection between the above entities and this channel.

Keywords
us militaryunited nationgovernment liesscott ritterun weapons inspecter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket