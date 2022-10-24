The Lies About Ukraine With Scott Ritter

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Watch this eye-opening interview by Clayton Morris, of 'Redacted News', with guest, Scott Ritter, a former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer and Chief United Nations weapons inspector, who also served as a junior military analyst during Operation Desert Storm.
The interview is long but well worth watching and listening to.
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Video Source:
'Redacted' with Clayton Morris
Opening & closing theme music:
‘Undercover Spy’ by David Fesliyan
‘Too Much Funk’ by Steve Oaks (Fesliyan Studios)
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/about
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NOTE:
There is no connection between the above entities and this channel.