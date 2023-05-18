WATCH: Reverend calls out LGBT agenda in Connecticut schools | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE

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On Wednesday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Rev. Frank Amanchukwu speaks about how he called out a Connecticut school board for teaching overly sexualized material to children.
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