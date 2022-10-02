ARMENIAN SOLDIERS EXECUTED IN COLD BLOOD - GRAPHIC VIEWER DISCRETION

⚡️BREAKING NEWS⚡️

Armenian Defense Ministry Press Secretary Aram Torosyan says Video circulating social media, alleging to show Azerbaijani soldiers committing war crimes by EXECUTING Armenian POWs is AUTHENTIC, but it is still impossible to establish the incident's time and place.

UPDATE: Armenia will use all international means to seek investigation into video showings execution of Armenian POWs - Armenian PM Pashinyan

Source: https://t.me/IntelRepublic/6095

All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger

BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz

ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203

LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5

DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA