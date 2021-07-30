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Staged Insurrection Evidence (commented vers.)
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21 views • July 30, 2021
This video is laid out and contains still frames along with text/commentary to illustrate my observations and questions of the circumstances pertaining to what I witnessed and documented in the capital on 06 January, 2021.
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