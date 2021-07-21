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Dr. Strangelove in the White House? Gen.Milley? David Martin with Stew Peters! Renz Seeks injunction against CDC. Rural Quarantines!
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300 views • July 21, 2021
1. New lawsuit: Renz again? https://www.bitchute.com/video/lwvEpbQgdEyG/
2. Another version: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/19/vaers-whistleblower-45000-dead-from-covid-19-vaccines-within-3-days-sparks-lawsuit-against-federal-government/
3. Renz lawsuit it’s his motion, for a preliminary injunction!: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kso2c0VIn_mAoXi6hPuGlTB3U4Lf7pDh/view?usp=drivesdk
4. Dr. David Martin and stew Peters: https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html
5. Bill Still: General Milley: Dr.Strangelove? https://youtu.be/iYuSyjXQx1Y
6. 12 Anti vaxers! Truth ministry! https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/544712-twelve-anti-vaxxers-are-responsible-for-two
7. The propaganda truth ministry! An NGO? https://252f2edd-1c8b-49f5-9bb2-cb57bb47e4ba.filesusr.com/ugd/f4d9b9_b7cedc0553604720b7137f8663366ee5.pdf
8. Zero Hedge: gates and Soros buy Testing company. https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/why-are-soros-and-gates-buying-uk-covid-testing-company
9. Rural quarantine: https://ruraltraining.org/training-schedule/
10. Misty mountain Hop! Words!! https://youtu.be/2cOYzDtpEmI
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
YouTube https://youtube.com/c/FarmerJonesNow
Blog: https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Patreon account http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
2. Another version: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/19/vaers-whistleblower-45000-dead-from-covid-19-vaccines-within-3-days-sparks-lawsuit-against-federal-government/
3. Renz lawsuit it’s his motion, for a preliminary injunction!: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kso2c0VIn_mAoXi6hPuGlTB3U4Lf7pDh/view?usp=drivesdk
4. Dr. David Martin and stew Peters: https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html
5. Bill Still: General Milley: Dr.Strangelove? https://youtu.be/iYuSyjXQx1Y
6. 12 Anti vaxers! Truth ministry! https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/544712-twelve-anti-vaxxers-are-responsible-for-two
7. The propaganda truth ministry! An NGO? https://252f2edd-1c8b-49f5-9bb2-cb57bb47e4ba.filesusr.com/ugd/f4d9b9_b7cedc0553604720b7137f8663366ee5.pdf
8. Zero Hedge: gates and Soros buy Testing company. https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/why-are-soros-and-gates-buying-uk-covid-testing-company
9. Rural quarantine: https://ruraltraining.org/training-schedule/
10. Misty mountain Hop! Words!! https://youtu.be/2cOYzDtpEmI
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
YouTube https://youtube.com/c/FarmerJonesNow
Blog: https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Patreon account http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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