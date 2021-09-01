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Shocking Report on How Thousands of Americans were Left in Afghanistan
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20 views • September 01, 2021
Thousands of American civilians, including Christians were left behind in Afghanistan (on purpose) and now face near certain death. Glenn Beck explains the direct role the U.S. State Department has played in this twisted disaster.
The Nazarene Fund Afghanistan Rescue Mission: https://thenazarenefund.org/
Newsmax: https://www.newsmax.com/
Glenn Beck - The Blaze: https://www.theblaze.com/
The Nazarene Fund Afghanistan Rescue Mission: https://thenazarenefund.org/
Newsmax: https://www.newsmax.com/
Glenn Beck - The Blaze: https://www.theblaze.com/
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