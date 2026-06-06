Israel committing a genocide don’t recognize it in real time - haaretz





Haaretz.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzkbto-sTOM





"Nations committing genocide don’t recognize it in real time"





For B’Tselem executive director Yuli Novak, the firestorm around the New York Times column by Nicholas Kristof decrying sexual violence by Israelis against Palestinians in the West Bank and in Israeli prisons has had the wrong focus.





Speaking on the Haaretz Podcast, Novak said the Israeli government’s “propaganda machine” and other critics focused on challenging the facts regarding the abuse described in the piece, which she says are backed up by “dozens of testimonies” collected by her organization.





“I would say it's much less a question whether these things are happening or not happening, and much more about what it means for all of us, and first and foremost for the victims.”





In its report on prisons, based on testimonies from Palestinians detained and then released from 16 detention facilities after October 7, B’Tselem documented “ongoing torture, physical and mental” abuse and the use of starvation and denial of medical treatment “as a policy.”





B’Tselem’s conclusion: that these facilities represented “a network of torture camps,” which Novak admitted “was hard to grasp as an Israeli. For me – torture camps have been something that happens somewhere else.”





October 7 had been an opportunity and a “catalyst” for right-wing extremists in the government to influence policies in the direction of “their nationalist, racist, and in the case of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and the prison system – I would even say their sadistic agenda,” Novak said.





Could the looming elections in Israel turn anything around? Novak is skeptical and says both the governing coalition and the opposition demonstrate “full support for the genocide [and] the notion of separation, superiority and control over Palestinians.”





“We can keep telling ourselves that we're a democracy, but if Israel, holding almost half of its population under its control without the right to go and vote for the system that governs them, it's not a democracy.”





Haaretz Podcast: Episode 510

June 5, 2026

The following video is a part of Haaretz news coverage. For the newspaper website: https://www.haaretz.com/