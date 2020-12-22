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great reset (added links)
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45 views • December 22, 2020
Link to UK Governments Website confirming the downgrading of Covid19 on 19th March 2020 - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/hi....gh-consequence-infec
Learn The Risk (Brandy Vaughan) - https://learntherisk.org/
The 'Independent' governing body overseeing the Pfizer Vaccine.....funded by.........you guessed it - https://www.gov.uk/government/....news/mhra-awarded-ov
Global Report: There Is NO Deadly Virus - http://online.anyflip.com/inbl....w/ufbs/mobile/index.
Rockefeller Operation Lockstep (2010) - https://thealterofdeceit.net/2....020/05/09/rockefelle
Expose the Great Reset - www.exposethegreatreset.com
Vernon Coleman:100 FACTS Why Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good - http://www.vernoncoleman.com/main.htm
Learn The Risk (Brandy Vaughan) - https://learntherisk.org/
The 'Independent' governing body overseeing the Pfizer Vaccine.....funded by.........you guessed it - https://www.gov.uk/government/....news/mhra-awarded-ov
Global Report: There Is NO Deadly Virus - http://online.anyflip.com/inbl....w/ufbs/mobile/index.
Rockefeller Operation Lockstep (2010) - https://thealterofdeceit.net/2....020/05/09/rockefelle
Expose the Great Reset - www.exposethegreatreset.com
Vernon Coleman:100 FACTS Why Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good - http://www.vernoncoleman.com/main.htm
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