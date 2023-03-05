Dji Mavic Mini full review (unboxing, android, iphone, range)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECYXw1kkjNs

00:01 Meet the DJI Mavic Mini drone.DJI Mavic Mini Unboxing, equipment, review.

What's in the DJI Mavic Mini combo.





10:17 DJI Mavic Mini drone Problem with Android, review, solution.

The remote control with devices based on Android is quickly discharged.





27:41 Drone DJI Mavic Mini and Iphone 6.

The problem when flying with an iPhone on the remote control is that they do not work at 0 degrees and work unstably at +5 to +1.





29:45 Dji Mavic Mini range in the city. Review, Test, Recommendations.

Drone test in a metropolis (St. Petersburg). Everyone has different results depending on the noisiness of its operating frequency.





