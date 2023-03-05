Dji Mavic Mini full review (unboxing, android, iphone, range)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECYXw1kkjNs
00:01 Meet the DJI Mavic Mini drone.DJI Mavic Mini Unboxing, equipment, review.
What's in the DJI Mavic Mini combo.
10:17 DJI Mavic Mini drone Problem with Android, review, solution.
The remote control with devices based on Android is quickly discharged.
27:41 Drone DJI Mavic Mini and Iphone 6.
The problem when flying with an iPhone on the remote control is that they do not work at 0 degrees and work unstably at +5 to +1.
29:45 Dji Mavic Mini range in the city. Review, Test, Recommendations.
Drone test in a metropolis (St. Petersburg). Everyone has different results depending on the noisiness of its operating frequency.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://coub.com/violettawennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.