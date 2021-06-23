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Les compagnies aériennes avertissent les vaccinés sur les risques de coagulation et caillots sanguins
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5585 views • June 23, 2021
19 janvier 2021 : https://odysee.com/@fabroots2:3/Vaccins-et-voyage-%F0%9F%A4%A5%F0%9F%98%8F:4?
Fab Roots 2 : https://odysee.com/@fabroots2:3
Titre initial : Vaccins et voyage 🤥😏
Source :
Sky news Bernardi: dont fly when you got vaccinated, the rise of the authoritarian left, solutions!
https://odysee.com/@WilliamBrown:a/sky-news---dont-fly-when-you-got-vaccinated-DjS5Ii00l1s:6
https://odysee.com/@WilliamBrown:a
Fab Roots 2 : https://odysee.com/@fabroots2:3
Titre initial : Vaccins et voyage 🤥😏
Source :
Sky news Bernardi: dont fly when you got vaccinated, the rise of the authoritarian left, solutions!
https://odysee.com/@WilliamBrown:a/sky-news---dont-fly-when-you-got-vaccinated-DjS5Ii00l1s:6
https://odysee.com/@WilliamBrown:a
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