X22 REPORT Ep. 2887b - Another Piece Of The Storm Is Put Into Place, The Hunt Is On, Panic In DC

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2887b - Sept 29. 2022

Another Piece Of The Storm Is Put Into Place, The Hunt Is On, Panic In DC

The [DS] is now trapped in their own agenda, but the truth is now coming out and the criminals are now panicking. Another piece to the storm has just been put into place, Seth Rich document must be revealed. The hunt is on. The [DS] is now pushing a communication blackout, they know the truth is coming and they know they will need to censor as much as they can. This will not work, countermeasures are now in place. The [DS] is trapped.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Boil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water Heater



http://www.solarwaterheater.com

Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF