Paul Smith - President Nixon & Jackie Gleason view ET Corpses at Homestead AFB 19/02/73 AFB Part 1
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/07/22/et-corpses/

Paul Blake Smith returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss his latest book about President Nixon and Jackie Gleason's visit to Homestead Air Force Base in Florida to view Alien Bodies. This occurred on February 19th 1973.

In Part 2 Paul Blake Smith discusses Alien Treaties and Presidential Knowledge of Alien Affairs.

alienufonixonwatergateextra terrestrialalien contacthush moneyeisenhowerbob hopejackie gleasonjames bartleyufo contactrichard nizonpaul blake smith

