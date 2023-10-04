Anti-Wrestling - Above The Waist Part 2

Now we go deeper with above the waist grips can clinches at the point of contact, where the Wrestler is very tight and deep in on you. The ability to apply energy at the specific point of energy and hold it as you equally apply another energy at another point is what we call Opposing Reciprocity and what gives our guys the very unique ability of stopping in world class Grecco Roman Wrestlers.
