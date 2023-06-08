Create New Account
CAUSE FEST 2023 - Matt Presti - Freedom & Consciousness
This is my talk from Rebels for C.A.U.S.E. Fest 2023 - "Creative Artists Uniting for the Sovereignty of Everyone."  A true honor to be in the same venue (Liberty Hall, Franklin, TN) with such incredible minds, hearts and souls whose mission is freedom, liberty, sovereignty, truth, justice and peace.

I'm humbled to have been invited.

Special thanks to Huston, Courtenay, all the great presenters, musicians, artists and attendees.

For more, visit - https://www.RebelsForCause.com/  

View my work at http://www.MattPresti.com

Intro & Outro Music - Helmet, "Unsung" & "Role Model"

