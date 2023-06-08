CAUSE FEST 2023 - Matt Presti - Freedom & Consciousness

This is my talk from Rebels for C.A.U.S.E. Fest 2023 - "Creative Artists Uniting for the Sovereignty of Everyone." A true honor to be in the same venue (Liberty Hall, Franklin, TN) with such incredible minds, hearts and souls whose mission is freedom, liberty, sovereignty, truth, justice and peace.
I'm
humbled to have been invited.
Special thanks to Huston, Courtenay, all the great presenters, musicians, artists and attendees.
For more, visit - https://www.RebelsForCause.com/
View my work at http://www.MattPresti.com
Intro & Outro Music - Helmet, "Unsung" & "Role Model"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.