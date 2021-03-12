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#EpsteinsIsland 2 ~ #GuantanamoStay: From #EpsteinIsland to #GITMO ~ A #MusicalMeme
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157 views • March 12, 2021
Whats This! More #LostFootage from #EpsteinsIsland!
Whatever became of those #CoupCabal Castaways? Only a few decades later & they are #IslandHopping in the Caribbean again! From #EpsteinIsland to #Gitmo they’re making waves during their #GuantanamoStay at #GuantanamoBay #ThesePeopleAreSick
#CoronaVirus
See Part 1 of Epstein's Island here:
https://www.brighteon.com/a41cf8ad-9c83-49d0-9534-91f5971abca5
LYRICS:
Epstein’s Island 2 : Island HoppingA @RAWQBoswin and @EyeDropMedia Presentation
Now this is a tale the rats and snakes...
Have feared for a long long time
Their 747 sits
Then makes an uphill climb…
It looks like GITMO Time
The First-mate, and his Skipper too,
Will be put to their deaths
We’ll make the “others” comfortable
With an EPIC Mass Arrest.
Electric chairs for every guest!
No Phones, No Bribes, No more cigars,
Not a single Hung Jury…
Trump promised us he’d do so
Now Hillary’s in Camp D!
On Guantanamo Bay TV
So join us here its bleak, my friend,
You're sure to get a smile,
So many slimey Rats and Snakes ,
Here on Castro’s Isle!
Music by George Wyle
& Sherwood Schwartz
Performed by RAW Q Boswin and the Egg Dicks
Lyrics and Audio . . . . @RAWQBoswin
Video Magician . . . . @EyeDropMedia
ThanQ for Watching! Please Share!
Whatever became of those #CoupCabal Castaways? Only a few decades later & they are #IslandHopping in the Caribbean again! From #EpsteinIsland to #Gitmo they’re making waves during their #GuantanamoStay at #GuantanamoBay #ThesePeopleAreSick
#CoronaVirus
See Part 1 of Epstein's Island here:
https://www.brighteon.com/a41cf8ad-9c83-49d0-9534-91f5971abca5
LYRICS:
Epstein’s Island 2 : Island HoppingA @RAWQBoswin and @EyeDropMedia Presentation
Now this is a tale the rats and snakes...
Have feared for a long long time
Their 747 sits
Then makes an uphill climb…
It looks like GITMO Time
The First-mate, and his Skipper too,
Will be put to their deaths
We’ll make the “others” comfortable
With an EPIC Mass Arrest.
Electric chairs for every guest!
No Phones, No Bribes, No more cigars,
Not a single Hung Jury…
Trump promised us he’d do so
Now Hillary’s in Camp D!
On Guantanamo Bay TV
So join us here its bleak, my friend,
You're sure to get a smile,
So many slimey Rats and Snakes ,
Here on Castro’s Isle!
Music by George Wyle
& Sherwood Schwartz
Performed by RAW Q Boswin and the Egg Dicks
Lyrics and Audio . . . . @RAWQBoswin
Video Magician . . . . @EyeDropMedia
ThanQ for Watching! Please Share!
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