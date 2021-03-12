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#EpsteinsIsland 2 ~ #GuantanamoStay: From #EpsteinIsland to #GITMO ~ A #MusicalMeme
RAW Q Boswin Musical Memes
RAW Q Boswin Musical Memes
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157 views • March 12, 2021
Whats This! More #LostFootage from #EpsteinsIsland!

Whatever became of those #CoupCabal Castaways? Only a few decades later & they are #IslandHopping in the Caribbean again! From #EpsteinIsland to #Gitmo they’re making waves during their #GuantanamoStay at #GuantanamoBay #ThesePeopleAreSick
#CoronaVirus

See Part 1 of Epstein's Island here:
https://www.brighteon.com/a41cf8ad-9c83-49d0-9534-91f5971abca5

LYRICS:
Epstein’s Island 2 : Island HoppingA @RAWQBoswin and @EyeDropMedia Presentation

Now this is a tale the rats and snakes...
Have feared for a long long time
Their 747 sits
Then makes an uphill climb…
It looks like GITMO Time

The First-mate, and his Skipper too,
Will be put to their deaths
We’ll make the “others” comfortable
With an EPIC Mass Arrest.
Electric chairs for every guest!

No Phones, No Bribes, No more cigars,
Not a single Hung Jury…
Trump promised us he’d do so
Now Hillary’s in Camp D!
On Guantanamo Bay TV

So join us here its bleak, my friend,
You're sure to get a smile,
So many slimey Rats and Snakes ,
Here on Castro’s Isle!

Music by George Wyle
& Sherwood Schwartz
Performed by RAW Q Boswin and the Egg Dicks
Lyrics and Audio . . . . @RAWQBoswin
Video Magician . . . . @EyeDropMedia
ThanQ for Watching! Please Share!
Keywords
pedophiliajeffrey epsteinbillionaire islands
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy