EpsteinsIsland 2 ~ #GuantanamoStay: From #EpsteinIsland to #GITMO ~ A #MusicalMeme

Whats This! More #LostFootage from #EpsteinsIsland!Whatever became of those #CoupCabal Castaways? Only a few decades later & they are #IslandHopping in the Caribbean again! From #EpsteinIsland to #Gitmo they’re making waves during their #GuantanamoStay at #GuantanamoBay #ThesePeopleAreSick#CoronaVirusSee Part 1 of Epstein's Island here:LYRICS:Epstein’s Island 2 : Island HoppingA @RAWQBoswin and @EyeDropMedia PresentationNow this is a tale the rats and snakes...Have feared for a long long timeTheir 747 sitsThen makes an uphill climb…It looks like GITMO TimeThe First-mate, and his Skipper too,Will be put to their deathsWe’ll make the “others” comfortableWith an EPIC Mass Arrest.Electric chairs for every guest!No Phones, No Bribes, No more cigars,Not a single Hung Jury…Trump promised us he’d do soNow Hillary’s in Camp D!On Guantanamo Bay TVSo join us here its bleak, my friend,You're sure to get a smile,So many slimey Rats and Snakes ,Here on Castro’s Isle!Music by George Wyle& Sherwood SchwartzPerformed by RAW Q Boswin and the Egg DicksLyrics and Audio . . . . @RAWQBoswinVideo Magician . . . . @EyeDropMediaThanQ for Watching! Please Share!