“Ivermectin: The Truth” - Short Documentary

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Filmmaker Mikki Willis: "Of all the harmful misinformation spread over the past couple of years, one of the most disturbing false narratives was targeted at the Nobel Prize winning HUMAN medicine, Ivermectin. We produced this short film to correct the narrative and to reveal the motive behind the smear campaign against one of the safest and most effective medicines of this era."
Source: https://plandemicseries.com/thetruthaboutivermectin/