Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Love & Other Biblical Drugs #18: Did Man Have Sex With Angles Causing Our Life Span To Be Only 120 Years?
14 views
channel image
Golgotha's144,000
Published 2 months ago |

      Man cannot have sex with angels the two realms cannot interact in that way. So why do the commentators persist in attributing this to man's lifespan being reduced too 120 years? It is because the book of Jude alludes to this but what Jude is referring to is that women are fallen angels and in their physical state sleep with men, because they are still eternal beings. In Genesis 6:1-4 the years were cut down because mighty men were stealing other men's wives.

Keywords
sexangelsnephilimlifespan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket