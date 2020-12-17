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Shepherd's Rod Vols. 1 and 2: Davidian Unbelief Documented
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29 views • December 17, 2020
This presentation documents seven cases where professed Davidians do not believe what is published in the two books Shepherd's Rod Vols. 1 and 2, a very strange inconsistency indeed. For prior presentations which fully document why this is the case, please visit the following links.
Unauthorized New Code Presentations, Part One: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgxiN...
Special Resurrection-Dual Application: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFaqf...
The Golden Bowl of Zech. 4, Part One: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_OmL...
The Grains of Eze. 4: Artwork Alterations: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gt0MS...
Ezekiel 47 and the Fountain: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwcJJ...
Unauthorized New Code Presentations, Part One: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgxiN...
Special Resurrection-Dual Application: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFaqf...
The Golden Bowl of Zech. 4, Part One: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_OmL...
The Grains of Eze. 4: Artwork Alterations: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gt0MS...
Ezekiel 47 and the Fountain: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwcJJ...
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