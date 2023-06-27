Jimmy Dore: Ukraine Jailing American Journalist WITH U.S. PERMISSION! (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Jimmy Dore Show at:-

https://youtu.be/AgIxKsqVTUU

26 Jun 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShowAmerican journalist Gonzalo Lira has been living in and reporting on Ukraine since before the Russian invasion. He was recently arrested by Ukrainian authorities, however, and risks 13 years in prison. And despite the Biden administration’s oft-repeated statements about freedom of the press and condemnations of countries that imprison journalists, the U.S. State Department is doing nothing to help get Lira released.

Jimmy points out that the American government is filled with rank hypocrites who talk a good game about press freedom but then support the imprisonment of Julian Assange and anyone else who exposes the U.S. imperialist state.

