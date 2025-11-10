CTP (20251112 S3ENovSpecial2) Paul Jordan (Joint broadcast) RatedPG13CrudeAndSuggestiveLanguage BTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3ENovSpecial2) Is Your Coffee Filtered Through Bunn's? Asking For A Brand
WARNING: This episode PG-13 for crude and sometimes suggestive language
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
Two hosts compare notes on the state of podcasting, from gear and editing to RSS distribution and platform strategy. The talk widens into branding, ADHD/OCD and focus, food and health, writing from transcripts, and how to stay resilient while creating consistently.