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Apologeticum: What is NASA's 'Project Blue Beam'? [2021]
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123 views • April 16, 2022
NASA [National Aeronautics and Space Administration] Blue Beam Project
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nasa+operation+blue+beam&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPAYbbGLYlE
Ewaranon: What On Earth Happened? 1-13 ~ Another MUST Watch [26.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cRWRSXG6syjt/
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
The infamous NASA [National Aeronautics and Space Administration] Blue Beam Project has four different steps in order to implement the new age religion with the Antichrist at its head. We must remember that the new age religion is the very foundation for the new world government, without which religion the dictatorship of the new world order is completely impossible.
I'll repeat that: Without a universal belief in the new age religion, the success of the new world order will be impossible! That is why the Blue Beam Project is so important to them, but has been so well hidden until now.
Engineered Earthquakes & Hoaxed 'Discoveries'
The first step in the NASA Blue Beam Project concerns the breakdown [re-evaluation] of all archaeological knowledge. It deals with the set-up, with artificially created earthquakes at certain precise locations on the planet, of supposedly new discoveries which will finally explain to all people the "error" of all fundamental religious doctrines.
The falsification of this information will be used to make all nations believe that their religious doctrines have been misunderstood for centuries and misinterpreted. Psychological preparations for that first step have already been implemented with the film, '2001: A Space Odyssey;' the StarTrek series, and 'Independence Day;' all of which deal with invasions from space and the coming together of all nations to repel the invaders.
The last films, 'Jurrassic Park,' deals with the theories of evolution, and claim God's words are lies. http://i.am/jah/evolut.htm
Hoaxed "Discoveries'
What is important to understand in the first step is that those earthquakes will hit at different parts of the world where scientific and archaeological teachings have indicated that arcane mysteries have been buried. By those types of earthquakes, it will be possible for scientists to rediscover those arcane mysteries which will be used to discredit all fundamental religious doctrines. This is the first preparation for the plan for humanity because what they want to do is destroy the beliefs of all Christians and Muslims on the planet.
To do that, they need some false 'proof' from the far past that will prove to all nations that their religions have all been misinterpreted and misunderstood.
The Big Space Show in the Sky
The second step in the NASA Blue Beam Project involves a gigantic 'space show' with three-dimensional optical holograms and sounds, laser projection of multiple holographic images to different parts of the world, each receiving a different image according to predominating regional national religious faith.
This new 'god's' voice will be speaking in all languages. In order to understand that, we must study various secret services' research done in the last 25 years.
The Soviet's have perfected an advanced computer, even exported them, and fed them with the minute physio-psychological particulars based on their studies of the anatomy and electromechanical composition of the human body, and the studies of the electrical, chemical and biological properties of the human brain.
These computers were fed, as well, with the languages of all human cultures and their meanings. The dialects of all cultures have been fed into the computers from satellite transmissions.
The Soviets began to feed the computers with objective programs like the ones of the new messiah.
It also seems that the Soviets - the new world order people - have resorted to suicidal methods with the human society by allocating electronic wavelengths for every person and every society and culture to induce suicidal thoughts if the person doesn't comply with the dictates of the new world order.
More on : https://educate-yourself.org/cn/projectbluebeam25jul05.shtml
1,178,217 Views
Apologeticum - Orthodoxy is the human nature.
Joined Jul 11, 2007
11,260,712 views
Location: Romania
https://youtu.be/nPAYbbGLYlE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaG2Ljg38X8TpoybvorJPuQ
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nasa+operation+blue+beam&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPAYbbGLYlE
Ewaranon: What On Earth Happened? 1-13 ~ Another MUST Watch [26.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cRWRSXG6syjt/
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
The infamous NASA [National Aeronautics and Space Administration] Blue Beam Project has four different steps in order to implement the new age religion with the Antichrist at its head. We must remember that the new age religion is the very foundation for the new world government, without which religion the dictatorship of the new world order is completely impossible.
I'll repeat that: Without a universal belief in the new age religion, the success of the new world order will be impossible! That is why the Blue Beam Project is so important to them, but has been so well hidden until now.
Engineered Earthquakes & Hoaxed 'Discoveries'
The first step in the NASA Blue Beam Project concerns the breakdown [re-evaluation] of all archaeological knowledge. It deals with the set-up, with artificially created earthquakes at certain precise locations on the planet, of supposedly new discoveries which will finally explain to all people the "error" of all fundamental religious doctrines.
The falsification of this information will be used to make all nations believe that their religious doctrines have been misunderstood for centuries and misinterpreted. Psychological preparations for that first step have already been implemented with the film, '2001: A Space Odyssey;' the StarTrek series, and 'Independence Day;' all of which deal with invasions from space and the coming together of all nations to repel the invaders.
The last films, 'Jurrassic Park,' deals with the theories of evolution, and claim God's words are lies. http://i.am/jah/evolut.htm
Hoaxed "Discoveries'
What is important to understand in the first step is that those earthquakes will hit at different parts of the world where scientific and archaeological teachings have indicated that arcane mysteries have been buried. By those types of earthquakes, it will be possible for scientists to rediscover those arcane mysteries which will be used to discredit all fundamental religious doctrines. This is the first preparation for the plan for humanity because what they want to do is destroy the beliefs of all Christians and Muslims on the planet.
To do that, they need some false 'proof' from the far past that will prove to all nations that their religions have all been misinterpreted and misunderstood.
The Big Space Show in the Sky
The second step in the NASA Blue Beam Project involves a gigantic 'space show' with three-dimensional optical holograms and sounds, laser projection of multiple holographic images to different parts of the world, each receiving a different image according to predominating regional national religious faith.
This new 'god's' voice will be speaking in all languages. In order to understand that, we must study various secret services' research done in the last 25 years.
The Soviet's have perfected an advanced computer, even exported them, and fed them with the minute physio-psychological particulars based on their studies of the anatomy and electromechanical composition of the human body, and the studies of the electrical, chemical and biological properties of the human brain.
These computers were fed, as well, with the languages of all human cultures and their meanings. The dialects of all cultures have been fed into the computers from satellite transmissions.
The Soviets began to feed the computers with objective programs like the ones of the new messiah.
It also seems that the Soviets - the new world order people - have resorted to suicidal methods with the human society by allocating electronic wavelengths for every person and every society and culture to induce suicidal thoughts if the person doesn't comply with the dictates of the new world order.
More on : https://educate-yourself.org/cn/projectbluebeam25jul05.shtml
1,178,217 Views
Apologeticum - Orthodoxy is the human nature.
Joined Jul 11, 2007
11,260,712 views
Location: Romania
https://youtu.be/nPAYbbGLYlE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaG2Ljg38X8TpoybvorJPuQ
Keywords
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