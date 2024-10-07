© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEWSMAX: FEMA, USA Watchdog: Weather, John B. Wells: Control Weather, Wendy Bell: Free Men | EP1344 - Highlights Begin 10/07/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v5htjsl-ep1344.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
NEWSMAX 10/07 - Mayorkas, FEMA director nowhere to be found: Former FEMA Director
https://rumble.com/embed/v5fjcp1/?pub=2trvx
*** 1:28
USA Watchdog 10/07 - World at War with Criminals Controlling Weather - Dane Wigington
https://rumble.com/embed/v5f8z2y/?pub=2trvx
*** 2:47
John B. Wells 10/07 - They Can Control Our Weather - They've Told Us Before But Were We Listening?
https://rumble.com/embed/v5fhlg4/?pub=2trvx
***
Wendy Bell Radio 10/05 - Free Men Don't Ask For Permission
https://rumble.com/embed/v5fit9x/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths