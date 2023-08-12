Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#139-Bayo & Ayano Adrien-The Churches Must Take Responsibility for the Decline of Society
channel image
VisionRoot
9 Subscribers
7 views
Published Saturday

Father Bayo Adrien talks about US, Universal Siblings and Universal Solutions. We have to take ownership of the problems and the solutions. Abstinence-centered education is needed not just in the schools but in the pulpits.
Father Bayo Adrien and Ayano Adrien speak at the Strengthening Families and Communities Forum, July 22, 2023.
#family
#familystrengthening

Keywords
familyloverepentancepastorsministersunificationfamily strengthening

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket