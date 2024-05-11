Rafah Gaza Displaced Tent Family Fleeing Heading To Khan Yunis
حلا وأحمد
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h97PjqbaSEg
رفح تحتررق النزوح الاخير وين بدنا نروح😱ما في مكان امن
Rafah is burning. The recent exodus. Where do we want to go? There is no safe place
حلا وأحمد
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duzRyFd-4fU
انقذونا الرساله الاخيره لنا 😭سامحونا
Save us the last message for us 😭Forgive us
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.