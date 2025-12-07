🇷🇺💥🇺🇦 Video shows the aftermath of the strike on the Pechenegi Reservoir dam in Kharkov Region.

Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian crossings over the Seversky Donets near Pechenegi and Staryy Saltov in Kharkov Region.

The result of a missile strike by the Russian Armed Forces on the dam of the Pechenezhsky reservoir in the Kharkiv region.

Coordinates: 49.882235, 36.980659

A road leads through it towards Volchansk, as well as Velikiy Buruluk, in the direction of which the Russian army has opened a small "second front" from the border.

In addition, the enemy also lost crossings over the Siversky Donets in the area of Stary Saltiv and Rubezhnoe. It is quite likely that such close attention to Ukrainian logistics in this direction may indicate the imminent start of an offensive by the Russian Armed Forces.