Love: What Is It....Really?

True love is so powerful! Yet so hard to define. So much so, that this video cannot do it justice. Love cannot be put into a box. Jesus told us to love God with all our heart, and to love our neighbour as we love ourselves. Don't feel bad if you're a little unclear on how best to do that. This video aims to challenge all of us to make it our goal to ask GOD to fill us with his supernatural love. Showing us from day to day exactly what that means for our situation.

