Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The World's Deep State?! | Making Sense of the Madness
23 views
channel image
American Media Periscope
Published a month ago |

Why are they the only ones talking about this?


In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Patrick Gunnels about Elon Musk and Donald Trump discussing a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.


See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:

https://bit.ly/3TrRGYR


Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!

Keywords
trumppresidentamericadeep statepatriotelon muskmandatessean morganpatrick gunnelsmsom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket