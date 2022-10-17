The World's Deep State?! | Making Sense of the Madness

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Why are they the only ones talking about this?
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Patrick Gunnels about Elon Musk and Donald Trump discussing a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:
https://bit.ly/3TrRGYR
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