03/25/2021 G-Translators Newsflash

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News Summary：
1、Communist China’s Slogan Propaganda for CCP-Made Vaccine
2、CCP-Made Vaccine Has the Lowest Credibility in the World. CCP’S Vaccine-Diplomacy Was Rejected Everywhere
3、Dr. Li-Meng Yan: WHO and Dazak Funded the CCP With American Taxpayers’ Money To Develop Unrestricted Bioweapons To Attack the World!
4、Pompeo: Wuhan Laboratory May Well Be the Origin of CCP-Virus
5、GNEWS Digest 《CCP Blasted the West for Imposing Sanctions on Its Genocide Activities》