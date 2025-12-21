Landing of the MSRT special unit of the US Coast Guard on the oil tanker CENTURY (long version)

UPDATE: Just reported, now a 3rd vessel today (no video yet):

The U.S. Coast Guard has detained the oil tanker BELLA 1 off the coast of Venezuela. The vessel was sailing under the flag of Guyana.

U.S. authorities claim the tanker was part of Iran’s so-called “shadow fleet.”

This is the third oil tanker seized by the United States since Washington announced a blockade of Venezuela’s oil industry.

This video: on the 2nd, yesterday.

The landing of the MSRT special unit of the US Coast Guard on the oil tanker CENTURY under the flag of Liberia off the coast of Venezuela.

Unsurprisingly, the announced escort of tankers by the Venezuelan fleet did not help (and could not have helped).

More info from Rybar:

New Seizure?📝

About a newly seized tanker with Venezuelan oil

Yesterday, the Americans seized (https://www.axios.com/2025/12/20/venezuelan-oil-tanker-trump-us) another oil vessel carrying oil for Chinese companies.

The paradox is that the Centuries tanker is not on the US sanctions list, but belongs to a Chinese oil trader. The Americans claim this is a so-called consented boarding, meaning the ship voluntarily stopped and allowed military personnel to board and inspect the cargo.

🖍However, given the footage with the American helicopter, it's very strange to talk about "voluntariness". By the way, Maduro recently stated (https://abcnews.go.com/Business/trumps-threatened-blockade-sanctioned-venezuelan-oil-tankers-means/story?id=128566524) that Venezuela will continue to supply oil despite US pressure. Additionally, media published (https://t.me/rybar_latam/1405) reports that tankers from the country sail freely, despite Trump's threatening rhetoric.

🚩Therefore, the current US actions look more like retaliation for Maduro's statements and a warning to his administration about the US government's readiness to seize any tanker, regardless of sanctions.

🏳️In this context, it's interesting that the American company Chevron continues to work with the sanctioned Venezuelan PDVSA since 2019. Meanwhile, Chinese traders buying Venezuelan oil through non-sanctioned ships are subject to interception. Such double standards.

📌The further fate of the ship has not yet been reported. Frida noted (https://t.me/sex_drugs_kahlo/7231) that international law allows detaining a tanker if it is not registered in the state under whose flag it sails. By the way, this tanker sails under Panama — a country that loves to curry favor with its American patrons.

❗️The Trump administration once again demonstrated its tough stance towards Venezuela's oil fleet. This also contains a clear signal to companies from China.