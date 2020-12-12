© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Understanding the PlanDemic Covid Herald-Mutagen-Recombinant Strains, Earth Changes, and More 12.12.2020
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
973 views • December 12, 2020
Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
- Projected COVID-19 mutation and/or co-infection with secondary virus (referred to as COVID-21) leading to a third wave with much higher mortality rate and higher rate of infection. Expected by February 2021.
--
Links:
--
#64VeryImportantUpdate AlsoGenesis8&9NoahsFloodAndEndtimeDeception: https://youtu.be/aNlirzimtx0
--
New locust plague hits Mecca & Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: https://youtu.be/XBIHR-d9kyg
--
Eerie red clouds in the sky over Turkey are a sign of the apocalyptic times to come
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/biblical-red-clouds-turkey-apocalypse-pictures.html
--
ALERT ⚠️ Weekend will be full of hail and thunderstorms in Brazil (see description box info): https://youtu.be/tlz6F0R2KW8
--
4.9 Earthquake in Nevada... Uptick continues 12/12/2020: https://youtu.be/83gj9kOvLrU
--
VERY IMPORTANT PLEASE SHARE UPDATES ON MAGNETIC NORTH @ 36 DEGREES INCREASE IN EARTHQUAKES PART 11: https://youtu.be/YWjK4F52ydM
--
Volcanoes Today, 12 Dec 2020: Santiaguito volcano, Fuego, Klyuchevskoy, Popocatépetl, Ibu, Dukono, Reventador, Sangay: https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/volcanoes/today.html
--
Volcano Watch — Recent activity reminds us to maintain our volcano awareness
https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/volcano-watch-recent-activity-reminds-us-maintain-our-volcano-awareness
--
"Could be Catastrophic", Dust Surprise Near the Sun | S0 News Dec.11.2020: https://youtu.be/3GWKB0kJV7U
--
DOMINION: SEE HOW THE BRITISH-AMERICAN PILGRIMS PLAN ON DIVIDING UP AMERICAN INTO ‘DOMINIONS’: https://stateofthenation.co/?p=41060
--
Drones will hunt in packs, as US Navy unveils LOCUST prototype launcher
https://www.rt.com/usa/250233-us-drones-navy-locust/
--
LOCUST Launcher Fires A Swarm Of Navy Drones: https://www.popsci.com/navys-locust-launcher-fires-swarm-drones/
--
US military surveillance future: Drones now come in swarms?
https://www.rt.com/news/us-drones-swarms-274/
--
The betrayal is now complete: SCOTUS dismissal of Texas lawsuit illuminates final remaining option to save the republic: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-11-the-betrayal-is-now-complete-scotus-dismissal-of-texas-lawsuit.html
--
An Organized Breakup of the Nation, Or a National Genocide Perpetrated Against Conservatives, Which Path Will America Follow?
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/organized-breakup-nation-or-national-genocide-perpetrated-against-conservatives-which-path-will
--
The “virus” explained for incompetent dummies: https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2020/07/12/the-virus-for-incompetent-dummies/comment-page-1/#comment-2692
--
Italy’s staggering virus toll poses uncomfortable questions
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-europe-italy-coronavirus-pandemic-france-7594be9ff72658f7c49d9312609e8c34
--
Australia Terminates $750 Million Prototype-Injection Trial: https://youtu.be/yAfktHP4iaQ
--
All Tested Animals Died After Vaccination and Infection || Thomas Anderson
https://operationdisclosure1.blogspot.com/2020/12/all-tested-animals-died-after.html?m=1
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
- Projected COVID-19 mutation and/or co-infection with secondary virus (referred to as COVID-21) leading to a third wave with much higher mortality rate and higher rate of infection. Expected by February 2021.
--
Links:
--
#64VeryImportantUpdate AlsoGenesis8&9NoahsFloodAndEndtimeDeception: https://youtu.be/aNlirzimtx0
--
New locust plague hits Mecca & Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: https://youtu.be/XBIHR-d9kyg
--
Eerie red clouds in the sky over Turkey are a sign of the apocalyptic times to come
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/biblical-red-clouds-turkey-apocalypse-pictures.html
--
ALERT ⚠️ Weekend will be full of hail and thunderstorms in Brazil (see description box info): https://youtu.be/tlz6F0R2KW8
--
4.9 Earthquake in Nevada... Uptick continues 12/12/2020: https://youtu.be/83gj9kOvLrU
--
VERY IMPORTANT PLEASE SHARE UPDATES ON MAGNETIC NORTH @ 36 DEGREES INCREASE IN EARTHQUAKES PART 11: https://youtu.be/YWjK4F52ydM
--
Volcanoes Today, 12 Dec 2020: Santiaguito volcano, Fuego, Klyuchevskoy, Popocatépetl, Ibu, Dukono, Reventador, Sangay: https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/volcanoes/today.html
--
Volcano Watch — Recent activity reminds us to maintain our volcano awareness
https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/volcano-watch-recent-activity-reminds-us-maintain-our-volcano-awareness
--
"Could be Catastrophic", Dust Surprise Near the Sun | S0 News Dec.11.2020: https://youtu.be/3GWKB0kJV7U
--
DOMINION: SEE HOW THE BRITISH-AMERICAN PILGRIMS PLAN ON DIVIDING UP AMERICAN INTO ‘DOMINIONS’: https://stateofthenation.co/?p=41060
--
Drones will hunt in packs, as US Navy unveils LOCUST prototype launcher
https://www.rt.com/usa/250233-us-drones-navy-locust/
--
LOCUST Launcher Fires A Swarm Of Navy Drones: https://www.popsci.com/navys-locust-launcher-fires-swarm-drones/
--
US military surveillance future: Drones now come in swarms?
https://www.rt.com/news/us-drones-swarms-274/
--
The betrayal is now complete: SCOTUS dismissal of Texas lawsuit illuminates final remaining option to save the republic: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-11-the-betrayal-is-now-complete-scotus-dismissal-of-texas-lawsuit.html
--
An Organized Breakup of the Nation, Or a National Genocide Perpetrated Against Conservatives, Which Path Will America Follow?
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/organized-breakup-nation-or-national-genocide-perpetrated-against-conservatives-which-path-will
--
The “virus” explained for incompetent dummies: https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2020/07/12/the-virus-for-incompetent-dummies/comment-page-1/#comment-2692
--
Italy’s staggering virus toll poses uncomfortable questions
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-europe-italy-coronavirus-pandemic-france-7594be9ff72658f7c49d9312609e8c34
--
Australia Terminates $750 Million Prototype-Injection Trial: https://youtu.be/yAfktHP4iaQ
--
All Tested Animals Died After Vaccination and Infection || Thomas Anderson
https://operationdisclosure1.blogspot.com/2020/12/all-tested-animals-died-after.html?m=1
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militaryyoutube censorshipquarantinemedical martial lawretrovirusfema campsinternmentproject black starlockdowncoronavirusnanosilvercontact tracingdark winteroperation warp speedd614gterral terral03buy nano silverg4 ea h1n1 chinathird waveterral blackstarcovid-19 21 mutationviral replication inhibitorfamilies separatedsurvival group programhiv inserts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.