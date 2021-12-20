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Memology 101: No Ultimatum for the Unvaccinated - You DIE! [20.12.2021]
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290 views • December 20, 2021
'The Biden administration issues dire ultimatum for those who have still NOT taken the shot.'
30,484 views Dec 20, 2021
Memology 101
456K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YOlour2zr70
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
30,484 views Dec 20, 2021
Memology 101
456K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YOlour2zr70
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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