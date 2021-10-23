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ALEC BALDWIN: INEXPERIENCED 24 YEAR OLD WOMAN WAS GUN EXPERT
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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485 views • October 23, 2021
Horrifying new revelations are emerging from the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's latest movie...

ACCIDENTS ARE RARELY ACCIDENTS!

'I wasn't sure if I was ready': The 24-year-old armorer who had doubts before being put in charge of guns on Alec Baldwin film set where he shot cinematographer dead - after some crew walked out over safety

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls were named in search warrant on Friday

Gutierrez-Reed, 24, laid out three guns, and Halls picked up a Colt pistol and handed it to Baldwin

'Cold gun!' shouted Halls, a veteran assistant director who worked on Fargo and The Matrix Reloaded

When Baldwin pulled the trigger, a bullet was fired, killing the cinematographer and injuring the director

Gutierrez-Reed is the daughter of legendary Hollywood armorer Thell Reed who trained her from a young age

She recently served as head armorer on a film for the first time, on The Old Way, starring Nicolas Cage

In a podcast interview after filming ended, she said she wasn't sure if she was ready to be a head armorer

Meanwhile, troubling reports highlight safety concerns on the set of Baldwin's Western film, Rust

Production crew on the set of Rust walked out on Thursday morning in a row over safety and long hours

On Thursday, when they arrived to pack up, they found a team of non-union workers waiting to replace them

Halyna Hutchins decided to stay on the set and film with Alec Baldwin and the film director Joel Souza

She had been advocating on behalf of her team for better working conditions, but was killed by the bullet
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movieshootinggunhollywoodinjuryphilosophyhypocrisyrightsammomoviesblankbulletbaldwin
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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