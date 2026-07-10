Ultra-Processed Grains: Your Gut's Hidden Danger?

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- Study of 124,590 adults found ultraprocessed grains increased inflammatory bowel disease risk by 86% significantly.
- Fresh bread and rice were associated with lower IBD risk, suggesting processing level matters most.
- Researchers observed heavily processed grain products may disrupt gut microbiome through fiber loss additives inflammation.
- Study was observational adjusting for lifestyle factors without proving causation between diet and disease directly.
- Experts recommend choosing minimally processed grains, reading ingredient labels, emphasizing fiber-rich plant foods for health.
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