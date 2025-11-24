BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Elon Musk exposes how California Democrat NGOs make a fortune off the homeless
Bulgarianinsider
Bulgarianinsider
93 followers
43 views • 1 day ago

“Homeless is the wrong word. Like, homeless implies that somebody got a little behind on their mortgage payments and if they just got a job offer, they'd be back on their feet. But someone who is totally dead inside shuffling along down the street with a needle dangling out of their leg, you know, taking a dump in the middle of the street, they're not, like, one job offer away from getting back on their feet. You know, these sort of charities, they get this money. The money is proportionate to the number of homeless people. Their incentive structure is to maximize the number of drug zombies, not minimize it. That's why they don't arrest the drug dealers 'cause if they arrest the drug dealers, the drug zombies leave and they would stop getting money from the State of California and from all the charities. This is a diabolical scam. You're taxed on any money going through the system in San Francisco and that money goes to the homeless industrial complex. When you add up all the money that's flowing, they're getting close to a million dollars per drug zombie. It's like $900,000 or something, like some crazy amount of money is going to these organizations. So they wanna keep people just barely alive. They need to keep them in the area so they get the revenue. They don't arrest the drug dealers because otherwise the drug zombies would leave. If they get too much drugs then they die, so they're kept in this perpetual zone of being addicted, but just barely alive.”

