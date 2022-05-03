David Wilcock: The World Will Not Be Destroyed

Join David in this fascinating, cinematic journey into prophecy, superstition and scientific fact -- surveying compelling new evidence suggesting our world will NOT be destroyed, despite many prophecies to the contrary.



According to top historians Santillana and von Dechend, 35 different ancient cultures predicted a catastrophe that was time-calibrated to the exact moment of history we are now living through.



A majority of the prophecies suggested we would experience a "solar flash," where the sun releases a destructive mini-nova and is still intact afterwards.



This is predicted to happen at the end of a 25,000-year cycle, which appears, perhaps only superficially, as a slow counter-rotating wobble in the Earth's axis.



Ancient mythologies encoded this "Precession of the Equinoxes" in many ingenious ways that suggest the involvement of a higher intelligence.



In this groundbreaking debut of never-before-seen information for the general public, David shares compelling evidence suggesting that the anticipated December 21st, 2012 solar flash did indeed occur -- just not in our solar system.



On March 24th, 2017, Proxima Centauri became a thousand times brighter for approximately ten seconds. This star is right next door, only 4.22 light years away.



When you dial that solar flash back in time to when it actually happened, by subtracting 4 years and 89 days, you get December 24, 2012.



This is just three days off of the exact Mayan Calendar end-date.



Dr. Nikolai Kozyrev conducted extensive experiments involving various energetic emissions from binary stars, and concluded that they communicate instantaneously with each other, at super-luminal speeds.



Therefore, the solar flash that would have been intended for us, on December 21st, 2012, instead happened in a neighboring solar system, thus causing us to remain unharmed.



In the final portion of our show, David explores how he generated nearly 500 pages of telepathic material in 1999 through military remote viewing that has now proven to be very accurately describing current events.



There is such redundancy in this data that our only reasonable conclusion must be that some sort of time-traveling intelligence produced these words.



Most important, the source tells us that because of the mass awakening we are now collectively experiencing, we will not 'need' to experience any of the most catastrophic physical changes to the sun or the earth that were predicted in so many ancient texts, including the Bible.



We will have much more to say on this as time progresses, but don't miss this stunningly intricate three-and-a-half-hour dissertation from David on why the Creator has decided to spare the Earth and its people from full-scale disaster.



You will also see compelling new evidence linking the Great Pyramid to the future coming of Christ. This monument was apparently overtaken by negative forces in the Egyptian priesthood as time went on, and the usual suspects have been covering up its Christian connections since researchers first began discovering them in the 1700s.



We added many additional still images and video clips into this version to give it a true documentary film-quality experience, and remove any ambiguity over the visuals on key topics David is sharing.



Many are saying this is our best yet.... a five-camera shoot on a gorgeous set with our incredible Sigma lenses. Don't miss it!