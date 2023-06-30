Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Rapture of the Church from a Biblical Perspective (Part 1)
channel image
The Berean Call
129 Subscribers
15 views
Published Yesterday

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-tommy-ice-part-1 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


The topic for this program and our next one is the doctrine of the Rapture of the church, and our guest is Tommy Ice. Now, I don’t know of anyone I could have interviewed who would be better suited to inform us biblically about this very significant topic. He is the executive director of the Pre-Trib Research Center, which he will tell us about. But first, Tommy, thanks for joining us on Search the Scriptures 24/7.

Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahonmark dinsmore

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket