The Rapture of the Church from a Biblical Perspective (Part 1)

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-tommy-ice-part-1 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
The topic for this program and our next one is the doctrine of the Rapture of the church, and our guest is Tommy Ice. Now, I don’t know of anyone I could have interviewed who would be better suited to inform us biblically about this very significant topic. He is the executive director of the Pre-Trib Research Center, which he will tell us about. But first, Tommy, thanks for joining us on Search the Scriptures 24/7.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.