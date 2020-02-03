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The CoronaVirus Scare
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41 views • February 03, 2020
Has the media scared you about the Corona Virus?
Sources:
The 8chan/8kun QResearch Board Search https://qresear.ch/?q=coronavirus
8kun.top
01/28/20 (Tue) 02:28:33 c921fe(3)No.7938413 https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/7937819.html#7938413
US Patent: ANTIVIRAL COMPOSITIONS FOR THE TREATMENT OF INFECTIONS LINKED TO CORONAVIRUSES
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/9b/d9/4b/a8e46b0b93582f/US20190307722A1.pdf
Antiviral compositions for the treatment of infections linked to coronaviruses
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20190307722A1/en
https://patents.google.com/patent/EP3172319B1/en
https://patents.justia.com/patent/10130701
US 7,220,852 B1 CORONAVIRUS ISOLATED FROM HUMANS
https://thebridgelifeinthemix.info/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/US7220852.pdf
X22 Report
Those Who Are Protected Are No Longer Protected, Nobody Is Above The Law - Episode 2082b
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ms0H4HfSbcI/
(Dave mentions the Corona Virus and how the drug industry and central banks profit.)
Humans Are Free
Bill Gates Funded the PIRBRIGHT Institute, Which Owns A Patent On Coronavirus;
The CDC Owns The Strain Isolated From Humans
https://humansarefree.com/2020/01/bill-gates-pirbright-institute-cdc-patent-coronavirus.html
Center For Health Security
Event 201 Front Page
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
World Economic Forum
https://www.weforum.org/
NORAD’s Coincidental Exercises on 9/11
https://digwithin.net/2017/07/30/norad-exercises-911/
Complete 911 Timeline Military Exercises Up to 9/11
http://historycommons.org/timeline.jsp?before_9/11=militaryExercises&timeline=complete_911_timeline
Two U.S. Soldiers Overheard JFK Assassination Plans
https://popularresistance.org/two-u-s-soldiers-overheard-jfk-assassination-plans/
Sources:
The 8chan/8kun QResearch Board Search https://qresear.ch/?q=coronavirus
8kun.top
01/28/20 (Tue) 02:28:33 c921fe(3)No.7938413 https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/7937819.html#7938413
US Patent: ANTIVIRAL COMPOSITIONS FOR THE TREATMENT OF INFECTIONS LINKED TO CORONAVIRUSES
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/9b/d9/4b/a8e46b0b93582f/US20190307722A1.pdf
Antiviral compositions for the treatment of infections linked to coronaviruses
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20190307722A1/en
https://patents.google.com/patent/EP3172319B1/en
https://patents.justia.com/patent/10130701
US 7,220,852 B1 CORONAVIRUS ISOLATED FROM HUMANS
https://thebridgelifeinthemix.info/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/US7220852.pdf
X22 Report
Those Who Are Protected Are No Longer Protected, Nobody Is Above The Law - Episode 2082b
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ms0H4HfSbcI/
(Dave mentions the Corona Virus and how the drug industry and central banks profit.)
Humans Are Free
Bill Gates Funded the PIRBRIGHT Institute, Which Owns A Patent On Coronavirus;
The CDC Owns The Strain Isolated From Humans
https://humansarefree.com/2020/01/bill-gates-pirbright-institute-cdc-patent-coronavirus.html
Center For Health Security
Event 201 Front Page
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
World Economic Forum
https://www.weforum.org/
NORAD’s Coincidental Exercises on 9/11
https://digwithin.net/2017/07/30/norad-exercises-911/
Complete 911 Timeline Military Exercises Up to 9/11
http://historycommons.org/timeline.jsp?before_9/11=militaryExercises&timeline=complete_911_timeline
Two U.S. Soldiers Overheard JFK Assassination Plans
https://popularresistance.org/two-u-s-soldiers-overheard-jfk-assassination-plans/
Keywords
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