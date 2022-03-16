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The Warm Ups are Over and the Kick Off Commences
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1180 views • March 16, 2022
Here is the link to the transcripts of the messages that I have been given by the Lord:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BysMefzSlMOLTUhVQ010WVB2bnJibjhKeDN0bDFQdFJRTlRN/view?usp=drivesdk&;resourcekey=0-3FQPM0DtdY0wkZeX9TkbQA
Here is the link to my brighteon channel
where all the videos that I have done are located:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/holyspiritwindjeffbyerly
Above all be ready by turning your life over to your Lord and Savior Jesus The Christ!, Yahshua ha Mashiach!
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BysMefzSlMOLTUhVQ010WVB2bnJibjhKeDN0bDFQdFJRTlRN/view?usp=drivesdk&;resourcekey=0-3FQPM0DtdY0wkZeX9TkbQA
Here is the link to my brighteon channel
where all the videos that I have done are located:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/holyspiritwindjeffbyerly
Above all be ready by turning your life over to your Lord and Savior Jesus The Christ!, Yahshua ha Mashiach!
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