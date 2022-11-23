Welcome To Proverbs Club.Hand Of Jesus, Heart Of The Leader.

Proverbs 21:1 (NIV).

1) In the Lord’s hand the king’s heart is a stream of water

that he channels toward all who please him.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Jesus prepares a Godly leader to support and bless His followers.

