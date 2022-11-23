Welcome To Proverbs Club.Hand Of Jesus, Heart Of The Leader.
Proverbs 21:1 (NIV).
1) In the Lord’s hand the king’s heart is a stream of water
that he channels toward all who please him.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Jesus prepares a Godly leader to support and bless His followers.
https://pc1.tiny.us/mr96u5p8
#Lord #hand #king #heart #stream #water #channels #please #him
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.