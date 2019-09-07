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Purposely Vanished Civilization Cycle or French Vineyard Losses (881)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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13 views • September 07, 2019
Article out from Bloomberg claiming that French Vineyard losses are because of the warmest and driest conditions since the 1300s. I trace back recent cooling over the last four years that questions that plus going back to 1445 in wine production through France, something doesnt fit historical timelines of civilization.

Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing cold we will soon experience and how it will reduce global crop yields leading to a prolonged economic contraction.
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Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi

#drought #grandsolarminimum #interglacial #climaterevolution #frenchwine

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*** Today’s Story Links ***
FRANCE AVERAGES ITS COLDEST MAY MORNING SINCE 1979 — A RETURN TO THE COLD TIMES https://electroverse.net/france-avera...
THIS YEAR’S COLD SPRING TO BLAME FOR FRENCH WINE OUTPUT FALLING BY 12% — GRAND SOLAR MINIMUM https://electroverse.net/this-years-c...
Burgundy's Vineyards Haven't Been This Hot And Dry Since "The Black Death" In The 14th Century https://www.zerohedge.com/health/burg...
Black Death and Abrupt Earth Changes in the 14th century https://abruptearthchanges.files.word...
An underestimated record breaking event – why summer 1540 was likely warmer than 2003 https://www.clim-past.net/9/41/2013/c...
An open-access database of grape harvest dates for climate research: data description and quality assessment https://www.clim-past.net/8/1403/2012...
Mud Flood Hills Must Go https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gh5MZ...

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