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DIY Survival Container from Recycled Bottle Caps! | TA Outdoors
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3 views • May 14, 2020
A short video on how to make a mini-survival container from recycled bottle caps. A very simple, easy and cheap to make storage system for dry fire lighting tinder, cotton wool fibre, painkillers, salt and pepper, char cloth and MUCH more! The possibilites are endless, please comment below some other ideas you might have on what you can store in it, I would be really interested to know. Thanks and I hope you enjoy the video - Mike.
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