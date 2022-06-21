Headline: Help the Environment by Reducing Food Waste #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇 https://www.youtube.com/embed/2Ye773Fk_NE Remember when you were told to finish everything on your plate because there were hungry kids out there? 🍽️ In this video, sustainability expert, TEDx Speaker, and prior Mars One astronaut candidate Dr. Diane McGrath goes into detail why wasting food is a form of contributing towards the production of greenhouse gas emissions. According to Dr. McGrath, over-purchasing food and throwing them out once they’ve gone bad or not finishing what’s on your plate can have a HUGE impact on the environment for a number of reasons: First, increased demand for produce requires an increase in the resources needed to grow the food. 🚜 Furthermore, Dr. McGrath adds that spoiled food in the landfill leads to the creation of methane, which is 21 times stronger than carbon dioxide!♨️ Maybe next time you’re out in the market to replenish your food supply or just eating out, you may want to keep your food purchases or portions at a more sustainable amount! What are your thoughts about the correlation of food waste and the creation of greenhouse gas emissions? Let us know in the comments.