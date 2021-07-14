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Could We Be Fooled by Hidden Tech
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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246 views • July 14, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

A recent episode of Mini Ice Age Conversations Radio Program from (STUDIO A 10pm-Midnight) on Revolution Radio. Ransom Godwin from:
🔵 https://www.youtube.com/c/420TVFREEDOMISTFILMS1776

and 🔵 David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss skills you will need after power is disrupted. Thinking beyond stored foods to long term systems to save seed and preserve foods you grow or trade like previous generations did.

• How would Weightless Travel and Delivery affect Society
• Disruptive technologies
• Electro-gravitics
• Hovercraft
• UFO disclosure and anti-gravity technology
• Sun’s primer field collapse 2028
• Earth’s magnetic field moving



▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
🔵 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
🔵 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -
🔵 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9

●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Keywords
foodagricultureeconomygrand solar minimumdavid dubynemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastadapt 2030advanced technologyclimate revolution book4th turningeconomic cyclespolar wanderelectrogravitics
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